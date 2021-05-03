Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Drops By 25.0%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

BWAGF opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

