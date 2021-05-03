Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118,568 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $16.87 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

