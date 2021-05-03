Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 44,100 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,681,376 shares of company stock worth $248,651,802. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

