Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.17 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

