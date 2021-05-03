Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4,629.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

CHWY stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

