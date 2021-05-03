Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter.

GMDA opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

