Root (ROOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Root has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. Root has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

