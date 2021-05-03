CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $183.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.59. CMC Materials has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $198.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

