Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $198.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

