Envista (NVST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Envista has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

