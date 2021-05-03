Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases By 29.3%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.20 on Monday. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
