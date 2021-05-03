Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PD opened at $42.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

