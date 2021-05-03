CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in April

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 511,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,275.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $58.56 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $58.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CCDBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.