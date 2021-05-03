Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CGLO opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.59. Coro Global has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

