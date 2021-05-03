Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of LIVN opened at $84.87 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

