G.Research Comments on Flushing Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

