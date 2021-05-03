Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $491,300.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SKX opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

