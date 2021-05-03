Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

