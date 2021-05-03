eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. eBay has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

