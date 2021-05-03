OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after buying an additional 451,796 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 419,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

OGE opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.