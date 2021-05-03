New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

VMI opened at $246.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.