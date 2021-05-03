New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $19,871,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of THG stock opened at $138.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

