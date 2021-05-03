WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WD-40 by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $248.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.19. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $165.91 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

