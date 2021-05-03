Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to $15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNMF. Barclays lowered Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

