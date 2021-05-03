Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

