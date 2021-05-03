Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

