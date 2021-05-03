Pennon Group’s (PEGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRY stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.