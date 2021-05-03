13,069 Shares in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period.

Shares of HNW opened at $14.95 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

