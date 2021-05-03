Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

