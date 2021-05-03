Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $865.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

