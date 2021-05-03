PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PCB. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PCB stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $244.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Insiders bought 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

