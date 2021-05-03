Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NHYDY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.