Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NHYDY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

