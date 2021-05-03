Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $114.29 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.