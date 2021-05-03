Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target upped by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

VVV opened at $31.40 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

