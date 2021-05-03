Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

ASH opened at $86.21 on Monday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.