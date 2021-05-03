Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.63 ($96.03).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €74.05 ($87.12) on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.79.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.