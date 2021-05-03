Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.