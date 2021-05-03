Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,593 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

