Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.