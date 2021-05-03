IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

