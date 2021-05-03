Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

PII opened at $140.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

