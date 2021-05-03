Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,943,000 after buying an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 419,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 339,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,761,000.

EWC opened at $35.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

