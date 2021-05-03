Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 150.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

