Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $784,000 Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knowles were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,273. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

