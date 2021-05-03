Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.