Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $738,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,894 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

BOOT opened at $70.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.