Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 400 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $37.87 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

