Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

