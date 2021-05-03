Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGLN. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.