State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Five9 were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $187.97 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

